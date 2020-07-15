Laurel Middle School Assistant Principal Albert Galeas will join the Laurel School District administrative team for the upcoming school year as District Educational Technology Coordinator.
He will lead the district’s virtual-learning initiative, writing instructional plans for distance learning, and working to train teachers and parents on the best distance and virtual learning practices. Additionally, he will work with classroom teachers, providing instructional technology support for on-campus learning.
“The closing of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused every school in the state to rethink the way we provide educational supports,” Laurel School District Superintendent Dr. Toy L. Watts said. “As we continue to make plans for what school may look like this coming year, we saw a huge need to add this position.
“Even if we don’t see the same type of school closure we experienced this past school year, having someone on staff to work with teachers and parents on utilizing technology to aid education will be a huge benefit to our schools.”
Galeas began his career in education as a seventh- and eighth-grade Spanish teacher. Prior to joining the Laurel School District in August 2018, he worked as a Spanish teacher, Information Computer Technology teacher and Instructional Technology Specialist. Along with more than four years of experience in instructional technology, Galeas holds certifications in Google, Canvas and Schoology. In addition, he was part of the Mississippi Department of Education’s Instructional Technology Advisory Panel.
Galeas received a Bachelor of Arts in Christian studies, a master’s degree in teaching and a specialist degree in instructional leadership from William Carey University.
