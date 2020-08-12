The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science Foundation Board of Directors has selected Keith Gaskin as the next executive director of the MSMS Foundation. Gaskin began his role with the organization on Aug. 3.
With 25 years of major gift fundraising experience, the Laurel native has held leadership roles in advancement at Mississippi State University, The University of Alabama and, most recently, West Virginia University at Parkersburg among others.
“I am passionate about philanthropy and the importance of STEM education in the state of Mississippi. I look forward to assisting the school in securing the private funds needed to best serve our students,” Gaskin said.
Gaskin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, a master’s degree and Ph.D. from Mississippi State University.
