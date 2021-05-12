Glade Elementary multiplication challenge

On April 23, third-grade students at Glade Elementary participated in a Multiplication Challenge. The students were given one minute to correctly solve as many multiplication problems as possible. From left, Alivia Upton, first place; Angel Sims, second place; and Lexi Brady, third place.
