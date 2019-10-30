Glade Elementary School will host its annual Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 8, at 9 a.m.
The program will feature Glade Elementary third- and fourth-graders honoring local veterans in our community and Glade family.
Everyone is invited. A breakfast reception for veterans will immediately follow the program.
For more information, call Erin Shows at 601-428-4265
Anyone who would like to help with decorations or refreshments can call Angela Golobay 601-428-4265.
