Golden Vision Club of Laurel scholarship winners are Abigail Williams of West Jones High School and Lane Chancellor of Northeast Jones High School. Club president Elaine Hill is shown with the winners during a luncheon to honor them. Graduating seniors from Laurel and Jones County high schools are encouraged to apply for Golden Vision scholarships through their high school.
