The Laurel Golden Vision Club presented three scholarships during a luncheon May 11 at Pause Café. Club President Elaine Hill, center, is joined by scholarship winners Emma Claire Baucum, left, of Northeast Jones High School and Fletcher Horne, right, of Laurel Christian School. LeighEllen Thompson of West Jones also received a scholarship. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.