On Friday, St. John’s Day School celebrated its 70th anniversary of May Day, presenting a musical program. The show paid homage to 1970s hits, from famous theme songs like “Popeye the Sailor Man” to “Grease” the musical. Students from K3 to sixth grade showcased their talents on the stage in costumes and dance numbers. The musical show was followed by the presentation of the Class of 2021 and the annual wrapping of the May Pole. Above, students in K5 teachers Diane Tucker, Virginia Lowery and Chelsea Tew and assistant teacher Kayla Rowland's class dance to “Top Cat” and “Hong Kong Phooey.” Below, students in K4 teacher Mary Beth Jack and assistant teacher Jenny Patrick's class dance to “I’m Popeye the Sailor Man.” (Photos by Cam Bonelli)
