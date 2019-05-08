Natasha Hayes has been selected 2018-19 Teacher of the Year at West Jones, administrators announced. She was chosen by her peers for this prestigious honor. She holds a Bachelor of Science in athletic training, a Bachelor of Science in health education with a minor in science and a master’s in secondary education. She is a licensed athletic trainer. She has taught seventh- and eighth-grade science and is presently teaching Health Science core, which is a vocational class through Career and Technical Education. She has been teaching for 15 years. She is pictured with Byron Young after the Mustangs’ South State championship win at Picayune. (File photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.