Gabi Hodge was the recipient of the 2019 Connie Coker Memorial Scholarship presented at the 2019 MS FFA State Convention. Past president of the Northeast Jones FFA chapter, Gabi is a 2019 graduate of Northeast Jones and is currently enrolled in the nursing program at Jones College. She is the daughter of Kevin and Dione Hodge of the Myrick community. Gabi was also seated as a MS FFA South District Star in Agribusiness during the state convention.
