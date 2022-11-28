Faith Houston of Laurel, a Jones College graduate majoring in pharmaceutical sciences, was among the more than 200 University of Mississippi students who were welcomed into the UM chapter of Phi Kappa Phi in the fall. Phi Kappa Phi is one of the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor societies for all academic disciplines.
“Membership into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only and is open to those who have a consistent record of academic excellence," said Jeremy Loenneke, Phi Kappa Phi chapter president and UM associate professor of health, exercise science and recreation management. "To be selected for initiation is a tremendous honor and means that you represent the very best of your class."
