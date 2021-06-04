During graduation practice, six Jones College sophomores were awarded Leadership, Athletic and Merit Gold Key Awards. These students were voted on by their peers for this special recognition.
The Merit Gold Key recipients are Faith Houston and Matthew Harrison, both of Laurel. Houston was also chosen by her peers to receive the Leadership Gold Key honor. Garrett Bradshaw of Raleigh was selected for the Leadership Gold Key award. Cheerleader Chloe Rigdon of Newton and baseball player Kameron Partridge of Collinsville earned the Athletic Gold Key Award.
Jones College sophomores eligible to receive the Academic Gold Key honor with a 4.0 GPA prior to final exams will be recognized over the summer for their academic achievements.
