Jones College’s visual arts instructor Melanie Eubanks was honored as Jones College’s 2021-22 Mississippi Humanities Council Teacher of the Year. Each community college and university select a faculty representative that the MHC honors with a cash award and certificate.
During Eubanks’ presentation “Getting to Creativity Through Ceramics,” she shared the history of ceramics and pottery and the creative process. The long-time educator even demonstrated her pottery-throwing skills for audience members who gathered to see her be honored for her work.
“It’s a little overwhelming but a great honor validating so many things that are important to me, primarily, the role of the arts in examining what it means to be human,” said Eubanks, one of 30 humanities instructors across the state who will be honored during MHC’s annual gala. “I teach art appreciation, and hopefully I can instill some appreciation of art for those students who have not been exposed to it before. It is enjoyable spending time with students and working with them and opening their minds.”
The Pascagoula native and current Hattiesburg resident said that ceramics may have been discovered accidentally in China in 20,000 B.C. and in Japan in 10,000 B.C.
“People were basket-weaving for practical purposes long before pottery,” she said, “however, chards of baskets with clay contents have been found. It is believed that accidentally, or on purpose, these baskets lined with clay to help hold the contents of the basket were dropped in the fire and the clay remained and hardened.”
Eubanks’ love of ceramics began in Mize with her cousins while playing with the clay from a creek bed.
“As a child, I was OCD about getting my hands dirty,” she recalled. “However, I was at my cousin’s house in Smith County and the boys were five or six years older than me and playing in the creek bed. They were making animals out of clay. It was counterintuitive for me to get my hands dirty, but I was hooked! I didn’t even realize my hands were dirty because it was fun creating clay animals!
“However, I was a freshman in college before making anything again with clay as an art major.”
While primarily a ceramics artist, Eubanks paints and has tried many different materials and crafts. Some of her new favorites are weaving and hot glass/lamp work. Over the years, she has worked on several,“Empty Bowls” projects in Laurel and Hattiesburg. She is a board member for the Hattiesburg Civic Light Orchestra, worked in community theater and is a member of the Women’s Art Collective and the Mississippi Art Colony. Eubanks serves as the president of the Mississippi Community College Art Instructor Association, which hosts a student competition each year.
In 1992, Eubanks earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts, with an emphasis in painting and drawing, and a minor in art history from the University of Southern Mississippi. She earned her master's degree a year later and began teaching at JCJC in the fall of 1994.
Eubanks was honored with the Lamplighter Award in 2016 and is a ceramics adjunct instructor at William Carey University. She is married to Mark Rigsby and they have one child, Hank, who is a sophomore in high school.
The MHC Humanities Teacher of the Year program was founded in 1972 to not only reward teachers, but to also show the importance of the humanities in creating engaged and informed citizens.
“This is also an investment by the MHC in scholarships at this level,” said Carol Andersen, MHC assistant director.
