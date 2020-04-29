As Jones College students finish the spring semester online, college president Dr. Jesse Smith is encouraging students to continue their education this summer by offering a tuition discount. The summer term tuition will be discounted to $75 per credit hour, or 40 percent off the full tuition price.
“By offering courses at a discounted rate, we hope it encourages students to continue their college plans, even if those plans are being modified by the impact of COVID-19,” said Smith.
The tuition discount is open to anyone who enrolls in summer classes at Jones College. While some programs have a different charge per credit hour, all courses, including vocational, technical and academic courses will be discounted 40 percent off from the full tuition price. E-books will remain $35 per credit hour.
To view the summer course listing visit class-search.jcjc.edu/ for any of the three summer term options, including the two four-week terms. Summer Term I classes begin Tuesday, May 26, and end Monday, June 22. Summer Term II classes begin Monday, July 6, and end Friday, July 31. Also, Jones offers one full summer term with classes beginning Tuesday, May 26, and ending Friday, July 31.
Students should also be regularly checking their JC email for official updates and communication concerning the new Learn from Home Model, as well as any other campus updates.
