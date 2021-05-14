Registration for incoming kindergartners in the Jones County School District will be May 24 and 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at each elementary school.
• May 24 will be for students with last names A-L
• May 25 will be for students with last names M-Z
Parents or guardians will need the child’s birth certificate, immunization record and one proof of residency to verify that the student is residing/registering in the correct school zone. An online registration MUST be completed.
The child must be present with parent to register.
