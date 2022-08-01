For the 2022-23 school year, the Jones County School District opted to do a traditional schedule, but officials will consider the modified calendar that Laurel School District adopted this year within the next few years, JCSD Superintendent Tommy Parker said.
“We would want to bring that before the public before we made any decision to move to a modified calendar,” Parker said.
Although the district will follow a traditional schedule, a pair of two-day fall and winter breaks have been added in October and February. Additionally, the high school is moving to a “four-by-four” block schedule.
“This will allow students the opportunity to take more classes,” Parker said.
Starting times will be the same for high school and elementary schools, but the high schools will let out at 2:55 p.m instead of 3:05 p.m. The first day of school for teachers was Monday and students start Thursday.
Open houses for elementary and high schools will be today (Tuesday) at each child’s respective school. Students and parents should contact their school to find out what time they are scheduled to meet their teachers. Because of heightened concerns about school shootings, the district is revisiting its security plans, so teachers will meet with Mississippi Homeland Security before the start of school, Parker said.
The district also will begin construction on South Jones and West Jones elementary schools using ESSER funds to add eight new classrooms. The district also will expand high school cafeterias and plans on building new physical education buildings on each high school campus with the ESSER funds as well.
“We felt it was important to use those funds to support students and benefit them well into the future,”Parker said.
As far as COVID plans, the district will continue to be mask-optional while monitoring cases and outbreaks.
“We are just really excited about the beginning of the school year,” Parker said. “We are fully staffed and ready to start school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.