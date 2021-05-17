The 2020-21 Humanitarian and Shareholder Scholarship Award winners were announced by the Laurel Junior Auxiliary after an application and interview process. This year’s winners of the $1,500 Humanitarian scholarships are Bryce Harper and Jennifer Lechuga, both of Laurel High School. The $500 Shareholder scholarship winners are Nyah Evans and Cambre Brown of Laurel High School, Olivia Norwood and Lara Wright of Northeast Jones High School, Anna Grace Todd and Micah Stockstill of West Jones High School, Emily Byrd and Abby Chittenden of South Jones High School, and Danny Liu and Cameron Melendez of Laurel Christian School. LJA President Katye Ainsworth presented the seniors with their scholarships on May 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.