Kindergarten registration will be at all Jones County School District elementary schools in April for new kindergarten students entering the 2020-21 school year. The child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020.
Parents can complete an online application before March 30 at www.jones.k12.ms.us., or in person on:
• Thursday, April 2, from 4-6 p.m.
• Friday, April 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Parents should bring the following to registration:
• The prospective student
• Certified birth certificate
• Original certificate of compliance immunization form 121/122
• Two current proofs of residence
• Social Security Card (optional)
The following schools will host registration: East Jones, Glade, Moselle, North Jones, South Jones and West Jones elementary schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.