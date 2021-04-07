Due to COVID -19, Jones County Schools will alter the registration process for kindergarten students for the 2021-22 school year.
Parents/guardians will be allowed to register students online during April through the Jones County School District website at
www.jonesk12.org. The schools will not require a copy of the birth certificate, immunization record and proofs of residency until late July.
Also, an orientation week will be set during the first days of August to allow students the opportunity to meet with their teacher and see their classroom. Check the district website and the schools’ websites throughout the summer to receive the latest information for completing the registration and for noting the dates of orientation for kindergarteners.
