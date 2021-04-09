The Laurel Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc awarded seven students $1,000 each and four heritage award recipients for the 2019-2020 school year.
The chapter was fortunate to be award the scholarships during the pandemic, spokeswoman Alicia Walker said. “We are so proud of our scholars and wish them all the best of luck in their future endeavors.”
Applications for the 20-2021 school year have been submitted to the counselors at all the Laurel and Jones County schools. The deadline to apply is April 11. For more information on applying, contact Alicia Walker at 601-329-1488 or laurelalumnaedst@yahoo.com.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on Jan. 13, 1913 by 22 collegiate women at Howard University. It is a private, not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world.
2019-20 recipients
Laurel Christian: Nia Jasper
Northeast Jones: Breyanna Satcher, Chole Ward
South Jones: Kaitlyn Kirksey, Kaitlyn Milsap
West Jones: Kasia Hosey, Madilyn Waters
Heritage Award
recipients
Jaylen Butler, Oak Grove
Benjamin Barnes, Seminary
Bryce Barnes, Seminary
A’Dashun Jones, Heidelberg
Kaleb Gaston, West Jones
