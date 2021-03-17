Susannah Rogers, a member of the Laurel Christian School Class of 2021, has been awarded the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Good Citizens Scholarship after winning both first place in the county and then the state in the DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship contest.
The award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. The local DAR chapter will honor Rogers on April 6 at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, where she will receive a pin, certificate and scholarship.
LCS senior James Douglas was awarded a Stamps scholarship from the University of Mississippi. The Stamps Scholar Program is the most prestigious chancellor-level scholarship the University of Mississippi offers. The scholarship covers all costs for four years at Ole Miss as well as a $12,000 “enrichment fund” that pertains to individual and educational growth.
Upon learning of his scholarship, Douglas said, “Because of this prestigious award, I will be able to focus on my education free from fiscal difficulty. I plan on studying entrepreneurship at the School of Business administration and I will be a part of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College. The University of Mississippi, as well as the Stamps Foundation, have assessed and recognized my potential, and I am grateful to be a Stamps Scholar and equally as grateful to call Oxford my new home.”
Johnson inducted to
Pi Kappa Phi honor society
Donna Johnson of Laurel was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Johnson was initiated at University of South Alabama.
Johnson is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 to recognize excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, there are chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.