Natallee McCauley of Laurel High School is participating in this year’s Rural Medical & Science Scholars Program at Mississippi State University.
The four-week program gives high school juniors a jump-start on college and the opportunity to explore a career in health or science. Participants take two college-level, health science courses during the program. This year’s program is being conducted virtually due to COVID-19. The usual on-site shadowing of health-care professionals will be replaced with medical simulation software, video instruction technology and real-time videoconferencing.
Program sponsors include the MSU Division of Agriculture, Forestry and Veterinary Medicine, the MSU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Southern Farm Bureau Federation, CREATE/Toyota Wellspring and Anderson Regional Health System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.