Here are the school supply lists for the 2021-22 school year:

Download PDF Mason Elementary school supply list
Download PDF Jones County school supply lists
Download PDF Laurel Magnet School for the Arts school supply list
Download PDF Laurel Upper Elementary school supply list
Download PDF Oak Park Elementary school supply list
Download PDF West Jones Pre-K school supply list

