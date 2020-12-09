Laurel Middle School’s schedule is going fully-virtual, at least until next year.
The middle school made the move Monday after an uptick in quarantines among staff and students leading up to this week. It became a manpower issue, said information officer Lacey Walters-Slay, as the school could no longer provide on-campus services. The school board will revisit the decision when the session resumes in January. Right now, Laurel Middle School is reporting 284 quarantined students — the highest in the district by far — and 16 quarantined staffers. That puts the totals at 329 and 30.
Slay noted the difference between isolation and quarantine — an isolation case means that person tested positive for COVID-19, and a quarantine case means that person was exposed to someone who tested positive.
A quarantine means the exposed person must stay home for 14 days, per the Mississippi State Department of Health’s guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its recommended quarantine time from 14 days to 10 days, if a negative test is returned. Slay said the school district will follow that change if the MSDH does.
“They have a finger on the pulse of what’s happening in our state,” she said. “We’ll defer to their guidance.”
Additionally, the school district will have home basketball games without fans as COVID cases “continue to rise in the community and state at an alarming rate,” a Dec. 7 news update states. The board will look at the decision again after Christmas break.
“In the interim, varsity home basketball games will be livestreamed on the Laurel Golden Tornadoes Athletics Facebook page,” reads the statement. “These are challenging times, and we ask for patience as we strive to keep our students and community safe. Please wear a mask, wash your hands often and social distance when possible. It will take us all working together.”
At the time of this writing (Wednesday, Dec. 9), the MSDH is reporting 3,658 new COVID cases and 25 new deaths, bringing the totals to 4,042 and 25.
Jones County Superintendent Tommy Parker said his district has no plans to follow suit at this time.
