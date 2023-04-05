Literary artist Elliot Nix of Laurel was one of seven seniors at Mississippi School of the Arts to receive medals in the 2023 National Scholastic Art and Writing Competition. Their works were juried at the regional level then the winners were sent to be judged at the national level in the annual competition.
Nix’s poem “From Icarus, To the Sun” won the silver medal, which was presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers — a nonprofit organization whose mission is to identify students with artistic and literary talent and present their work to the world through the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Visual artist Worth Novinski of Columbia won two gold medals, and literary artists Jordan Brown of Hazelhurst and Simone Smith of Byram also won a gold medal each. Brown also won a silver medal as did Elizabeth Smith of Brookhaven, Taylor Herron of Madison, Genoveva Arizaga of Paris and Nix.
Winners will be honored at Carnegie Hall in New York this summer for the national awards ceremony.
The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards recognize student achievement in the visual and literary arts in 28 categories, including drawing and illustration, photography, flash fiction, poetry, film and animation, journalism. Since the program’s founding in 1923, the awards have fostered the creativity and talent of millions of students, including renowned alumni who have gone on to become leaders in their fields — Amanda Gorman, Tschabalala Self, Stephen King, Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates and Andy Warhol. The awards offer opportunities for creative teens to earn recognition, exhibition, publication and scholarships. In the 2022 program year, 22 high school seniors received the Gold Medal Portfolio, which includes a $10,000 scholarship. Each work of art and writing is blindly adjudicated, first locally through more than 100 affiliates of the alliance, then nationally by panels of judges comprised of renowned artists, authors, educators and industry experts.
The Mississippi School of the Arts is a visual and performing arts residential public high school for 11th- and 12th-graders at the historic Whitworth College campus in Brookhaven.
