Elliot Nix

Elliot Nix

Literary artist Elliot Nix of Laurel was one of seven seniors at Mississippi School of the Arts to receive medals in the 2023 National Scholastic Art and Writing Competition. Their works were juried at the regional level then the winners were sent to be judged at the national level in the annual competition. 

Nix’s poem “From Icarus, To the Sun” won the silver medal, which was presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers — a nonprofit organization whose mission is to identify students with artistic and literary talent and present their work to the world through the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Visual artist Worth Novinski of Columbia won two gold medals, and literary artists Jordan Brown of Hazelhurst and Simone Smith of Byram also won a gold medal each. Brown also won a silver medal as did Elizabeth Smith of Brookhaven, Taylor Herron of Madison, Genoveva Arizaga of Paris and Nix.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.