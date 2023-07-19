JACKSON ― Dr. Toy Watts, superintendent of the Laurel School District, has been elected to the board of directors of the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.

With a 27-year career invested in public education, Watts will work with fellow directors to build a world-class education system for Mississippi by ensuring that education leaders statewide have access to high-quality, state-of-the-art training and professional development programs, according to a press release from MASS.

