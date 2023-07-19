JACKSON ― Dr. Toy Watts, superintendent of the Laurel School District, has been elected to the board of directors of the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.
With a 27-year career invested in public education, Watts will work with fellow directors to build a world-class education system for Mississippi by ensuring that education leaders statewide have access to high-quality, state-of-the-art training and professional development programs, according to a press release from MASS.
“Dr. Watts brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to MASS that relates directly to our mission of improving public education,” said Dr. Phil Burchfield, executive director for MASS. “Having so many outstanding education leaders across Mississippi has been a strategic advantage for MASS as we work to enhance our organization and programs.”
MASS also works aggressively with state leaders to develop more robust recruiting and hiring practices for public schools along with higher pay, stronger certification standards and other incentives to build and strengthen Mississippi’s teacher workforce. The efforts of MASS and other education allies came to fruition in 2022 when Mississippi passed one of the largest teacher pay raises in state history.
“We’re always encouraged by the gains Mississippi has made in education, but we also understand that it requires continual focus and effort to keep the momentum going,” Watts said. “I look forward to working with MASS to ensure that our public education system is preparing students for successful futures.”
Since its founding in 1969, MASS has grown into a nationally recognized coalition that provides state-of-the-art training and mentoring programs for educators throughout Mississippi while advocating year-round for improved public schools. The association regularly evaluates the composition of its board to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, experience and perspectives necessary to improve outreach and efficacy.
MASS and the Alliance of Educational Leaders of Mississippi is a non-profit association whose membership is made up of 139 public school superintendents and more than 2,000 public school administrators. Its mission is to provide resources, advocacy, leadership, policy information, training, support, renewal, and public relations services that improve the quality of public education.
