The Laurel School District administrative team will have several new faces, along with many current employees who are advancing in leadership for the upcoming school year.
Dr. Joseph Eugene Lamberth will join the Laurel School District administrative team for the upcoming school year as Laurel High School principal. Lamberth has 15 years of experience in education, having served as a teacher, at-risk youth mentor and administrator.
“We are excited to add Dr. Lamberth to our team,” Superintendent Dr. Toy L. Watts said. “Dr. Lamberth was selected by an interview panel comprised of Laurel High School teachers and district administration. The team was impressed with his commitment to school improvement and academic advancement, along with a love for athletics and the arts. This combination will fit right in with the great traditions of Laurel High School.”
Lamberth began his career in education as an English teacher and later served as an assistant principal and principal. He received a Bachelor of Arts in English and minor secondary education from Millsaps College, master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Mississippi and doctorate in theology from Agape Bible College. He holds a license in K-12 administration and English.
“I am excited about the opportunity to be a part of a well-established school district,” Lamberth said. “Laurel has a rich history in not only athletics, but academics as well. I believe in divine intervention, and I believe this is where I am supposed to be at this appointed time. I look forward to being a major asset to the school district and community. Laurel High School has made great strides and phenomenal accomplishments in the last three years, and I want to come in and continue that growth.”
Lamberth will replace Dr. Michael Eubanks, who will step into a district leadership role for this upcoming school year. The district will have several additions and advancements in the leadership team for the 2021-22 school year.
“This upcoming school year, we will focus on gaining lost momentum due to COVID-19 pandemic,” Watts said. “Our schools were making impressive gains in academics prior to the school-shutdown, and these new additions will provide additional curriculum and instruction supports to our teachers and school leaders as we work to regain that momentum.”
Eubanks, who was District Administrator of the Year, will be district Director of Operations/Assistant Superintendent overseeing maintenance, transportation and facilities. Eubanks has 13 years of experience, having served as a teacher and administrator. He received a bachelor’s degree in biology and minor in chemistry from Delta State University, and a doctorate degree in education administration from William Carey University.
Laurel Middle School Assistant Principal Jasmine Haynes will join Mason Elementary School, where she will serve as principal in the upcoming school year. Haynes has 14 years of experience in education, having served as a teacher, interventionist and administrator. Haynes received a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s degree in secondary education from William Carey University. She is currently pursuing a specialist degree in higher education administration.
Dr. Heather Jones will rejoin the Laurel School District as Family and Parent Engagement Coordinator. Jones has 20 years of experience in education, having served as a teacher, interventionist and instructional specialist. Jones received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s degree in elementary education, specialist’s degree in instructional leadership and a doctorate degree in educational leadership from William Carey University.
Mason Elementary School Assistant Principal Kristin Walters will step into the role of district Multi-Tiered System of Supports Coordinator. Walters has 13 years of experience in education, having served as a teacher, administrative intern and assistant principal. Walters received a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Mississippi, master’s degree in English from the University of Southern Mississippi and a specialist in educational leadership from the University of Mississippi.
Laurel High School Assistant Principal Nashicka Mark will serve as district Coordinator of Mathematics Instructional Programs and Professional Development. Mark has 16 years of experience in education, having served as a teacher, mathematics curriculum specialist, mathematics academic coach and administrator. Mark received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with an emphasis in mathematics from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s degree in secondary education and specialist in instructional leadership from William Carey University.
Dr. Rena Hilton will join the Laurel School District as district Coordinator of English Language Arts Instructional Programs and Professional Development. Hilton has more than 20 years of experience in education, having served as a teacher, school counselor and administrator. She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s in school guidance counseling from William Carey University, a specialist in counseling from Mississippi State University and a doctorate degree in educational leadership and administration from Jackson State University.
Laurel High School Science Chair and Chemistry Teacher Rebecca Hooper will step into the role of district Coordinator of Science Instructional Programs and Professional Development. Hooper has 10 years of experience in education, having served as a chemistry teacher, science and engineering fair coordinator, science specialist and professional development facilitator. She received a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from California Polytechnic State University and master’s in curriculum and instruction from the University of Texas Arlington.
“We look forward to seeing this talented group of individuals at work within our schools,” Watts said. “The level of commitment and experience this team brings to the district is very exciting.”
