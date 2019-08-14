The Laurel School District is participating in an on-going effort to locate, identify and evaluate children from birth through age 21 who are physically, communicatively, mentally and/or emotionally disabled.
Early identification of children is important to the growth and welfare of each child, and such information will assist in determining present and future program needs. It is the goal of the Laurel School District to provide a free, appropriate education to all disabled children.
Information which could identify an individual child will be maintained by this district and will be provided to other agencies only in accordance with the Family Rights and Privacy Act and EHA-B. A parent is guaranteed the right to inspect any information forbidden to any unauthorized person without informed consent.
Lorenzo Bridges, Child Find coordinator for the Laurel School District, works with the local school staff, other school systems, individuals, Headstart, the Department of Human Services and mental health agencies in an effort to locate children with special needs.
For more information, please contact the Laurel School District Office of Exceptional Education at 601-649-6391 or lobridges@laurelschools.org.
