By Cam Bonelli
The Laurel School Board approved a contract for a new transportation partnership contract for the management of its school bus fleet, drivers and maintenance.
The contract with First Student will take effect July 1, and the partnership will provide Laurel School District with full-service transportation resources, including operations management and routing; recruitment, hiring and retention of drivers; fleet maintenance and safety training. First Student has partnerships with more than 1,100 school districts in North America and employs about 48,000 people.
Dr. Michael Eubanks, Laurel High School principal, said the partnership with First Student could potentially save the district upward of $200,000-$300,000.
While the drivers can choose to work through the school district or the new company, drivers may make up to $5 more signing with the new company, Superintendent Toy Watts said. First Student would provide full-time drivers with health benefits and a retirement plan.
The district currently has 19 buses in its fleet with three inoperable buses.
In other business:
• The board approved renewals of software licenses for SMORE Parent Newsletter and School Status.
• Micah Hill was selected as a semifinalist for the state Board of Education’s student representative. The student representative program includes one high school junior and one high school senior who serve as non-voting members and provide input on policy decisions that affect Mississippi public schools.
The next school board meeting is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, in the Laurel High School library.
