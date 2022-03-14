On March 26, the Laurel School District will host a “Kindergarten roundup” for youngsters who will enter 4-year-olds’ and 5-year-olds’ kindergarten in the upcoming school year.
The event will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Laurel High School gymnasium (1100 West 1th St.). Parents will have the opportunity to pre-register for 5-year-olds’ kindergarten and apply for 4-year-olds’ pre-kindergarten.
School district officials ask that parents bring the child, the child’s birth certificate and two proofs of residency.
There will be games, kindergarten screeners and more.
