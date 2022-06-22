School will start early this year in the Laurel School District after leadership modified the school calendar to include two new intersessions. Students will be back in school July 22.
The district opted to go to a modified school calendar, where it will take two weeks from the summer and plug them into the school year to give teachers an opportunity to work with students to enrich their learning, said Dr. Toy Watts, Laurel School District superintendent.
“Our teachers will come back July 19 and our students come back July 22, and this is because we shortened the summer,” Watts said.
Teachers will still teach for 187 days and students will still attend 180 days of school, but the main difference is that there will be a new fall break because of the new intersession. The intersession will be provided for students who may need extra help and will be selected to attend the week of instruction based on their performance during the school year. Other students not invited will receive two weeks of break. During the intersession period, transportation, breakfast and lunch will be provided to students selected to attend.
“The students will do nine weeks of instruction, there will be one week of intersession and then there will be a week of break,” Watts said. “In the spring, there will be nine weeks of instruction, a week of intersession and a week of
break.”
Intersession is a bit like summer school — it’s not mandatory but strongly encouraged for students that are selected to attend to get extra attention in subjects they may be struggling with, Watts said.
One misconception about intersession is that it’s year-round school. District officials assure parents that it’s not. Intersession is not for all students. Some will be invited and the other students will be out of school for two weeks.
“The schools will follow a rubric (statement of purpose) to choose students who will most benefit from that intersession time,” Watts said. “They will receive invitations in time for parents to make plans for those students to attend or take part in other activities during that time off. There will be no virtual intersession or instruction. It is actually going to be an in-person experience only.”
For the students not participating in intersession, they will be out of school, Watts said.
“Just as they would be in summer,” Watts said. “As I said earlier, we took those two weeks out of summer and we plugged it into the school year, so there is no expectation for students not invited during that time. However, if students are invited to come to intersession, it is strongly encouraged during that time.”
So some students will get a two-week break or a one-week break. Intersession is only one week and is paired with a week off for all students. Kindergarten through 12th grade will participate in intersession.
The Laurel School District looked at its data to determine whether it would start using intersession into its calendar. After meeting virtually with Lamar County and Gulfport school districts, which use intersession in its school-year calendar, Laurel modeled its intersession after those two districts.
“We got a lot of information on transportation, feeding, and actually in our original calendar, we were going to do the break week first but decided to do the intersession week first.”
The number of students invited to intersession will depend on the number of instructors who teach during intersession. Those teachers who choose to teach during intersession will be paid for their time.
“The goal for the whole change in the schedule is student achievement,” Watts said. “Our focus is always student achievement ... we want to see our numbers increase in proficiency. That is going to be the tell-tale sign that what we are implementing is working.”
