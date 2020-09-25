The Laurel School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new contract for Superintendent Dr. Toy L. Watts at a recent special called meeting. The three-year contract begins July 1, 2021 at the close of the current contract and is for a salary of $150,000 per year.
Watts’ new contract will extend through June 30, 2024.
“The Laurel School District has experienced many tragedies and triumphs over the years, but this past year has been one for the record books. We have faced many challenges that have defined our fortitude and realigned our paths. Through natural disasters to those man-made, our district continues to define what it means to be golden,” Watts said. “Throughout this year, the district team has tackled the challenges with dedication and determination, and I am proud of the work we have accomplished during these times of hardship.”
During her time as the superintendent, the district has seen digital upgrades in all areas of operation, increased recruitment leading to the employment of high caliber applicants in the areas of teaching and administration, four of the district’s six schools saw gains on state test scores with the magnet school achieving the district’s first A rating.
On the high-school level, college scholarship offers doubled and the school achieved a 90 percent graduation rate, the highest since tracking began. Additionally, the district underwent a complete restructuring, including moving campuses, creating grade-level schools and increasing early education opportunities.
“School year 2020 has been an unprecedented journey, and has brought forth challenges both great and small,” Watts said. “The learning loss has and will continue to be a challenge for years to come. COVID-19 not only brought sickness and death, it brought loss of valuable instructional time and emotional supports that our students so desperately needed. Even midst the challenges, I will continue to move forward with steadfast dedication to the children of Laurel.”
