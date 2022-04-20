Taylor Thompson of Laurel was honored in the 2021-22 class of Who's Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi. A total of 170 students were recognized for their achievements on Friday, April 8, at The Gertude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.
“Our Who's Who honorees are an extremely impressive group of students,” said Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students. “Each student receiving this award is most deserving, and I'm very pleased to present them with this special recognition.”
Who's Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi is a respected honor for students who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.
Howell in honor society
at University of Alabama
The University of Alabama honored the achievement of numerous students, faculty and staff during the annual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 8.
Haven Howell of Laurel was among the student honorees for being inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society. The purpose of Omicron Delta Kappa is to recognize those students who have attained high standards in collegiate activities, to inspire others to strive for similar attainments and to bring together students in all areas of college life: scholarship, athletics, campus or community service, social and religious activities, campus government, journalism, speech and mass media, and creative and performing arts.
Durr in Phi Kappa Phi
Gertha Durr of Ellisville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at The University of Southern Mississippi. She is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 and is the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Today, it has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is: “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.
