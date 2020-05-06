OXFORD — From Yazoo City's Carl Tart reflecting on being the University of Mississippi's first homecoming king to Stamps Scholars Sally Boswell and R.G. Pickering of Laurel sharing how they capped their college careers by getting engaged, the Journey to Commencement series chronicles the memories and impact made by the Class of 2020 during their time at Ole Miss. Boswell is from Ocean Springs and Pickering is a Laurel Christian School graduate.
In a celebration of this year's graduating class, the university has launched a campaign to share the Journey to Commencement series to highlight students and their academic and personal journeys from Ole Miss student to Ole Miss graduate.
"Our students have incredible stories to tell about their time at Ole Miss, and we're excited to share as many of those as we can," said Jim Zook, UM chief marketing and communications officer. "These students have worked hard to reach this milestone in their lives and they deserve as much recognition for their success as possible, particularly in light of the disruption that has marked the end of their college careers."
The Journey to Commencement website showcases stories of determination, perseverance and success demonstrated by students throughout their time at the university. The site is just one of several ways that the university is honoring graduates now while its leaders continue to evaluate options to hold an in-person ceremony at a later date.
Ole Miss students are encouraged to share their journeys by sending in a photo or using the hashtag #OleMissGrad20 on social media.
Class of 2020 graduates will be recognized during a live, virtual celebratory event on Saturday. The event will begin at noon and can be viewed here.
