Laurel Christian School's robotics Team Javawocky recently competed in First Tech Challenge meets in Pascagoula and Flowood and advanced to the state competition later this month at The University of Mississippi.
The following awards were earned in Pascagoula:
• Finalist Alliance Award winner
• Motivate Award winner
• Second runner-up for the Inspire Award
• Second runner-up for the Design Award
The following awards were earned in Flowood:
• Runner-up for Motivate Award
• Second runner-up for Design Award
