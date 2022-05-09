It is easy to assume that the University of Alabama’s football program has the most national championships of any team on campus.
However, the Alabama speech-and-debate program tops the football program by four national titles, with 22, and one of Jones County’s brightest is set to join the elite unit.
Laurel Christian graduate Neely Robertson signed a full scholarship to Alabama on Monday to join Alabama’s Forensic Council. Robertson has enjoyed a decorated speech-and-debate career at LCS.
As a freshman, she began her national speaking prominence at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., where she won first place in the category of Declamation over 4,000 other competitors. Her first national championship came later that year at Marquette University in Wisconsin. Robertson is also a two-time runner-up at the National Speech and Debate Association tournament, and placed second in the Yale University tournament. She also took home first place at the prestigious Barkley Forum tournament at Emory University in Atlanta and became the first girl in Mississippi’s history to win the International Harvard University tournament.
As LCS speech-and-debate team captain for the past two years, she capped off her high school career by being chosen by public and private school coaches from across the state as the Student of the Year in Mississippi.
In addition to her speech-and-debate credentials, Robertson was selected as Jones County’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2022.
