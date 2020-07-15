The Program of Research & Evaluation for Public Schools at William Carey University is accepting applications from K-12 administrators for the 2020-21 CEO Leadership Academy. CEO stands for Collaborating to Empower Others.
“The PREPS CEO Leadership Academy has developed into one of the premier training opportunities available for school leaders, and I can’t wait to start another journey with the best and brightest educators from across Mississippi,” said WCU’s Dr. Chuck Benigno, CEO leader.
“It’s more important than ever to develop leaders who can look through an empathetic lens and build a collaborative relationship among all members of a school community. The CEO Leadership Academy’s research-based strategies help educators develop self-awareness and a real-world perspective that will propel their schools to success.”
Dr. Patti Permenter, PREPS associate director, said the 2020-21 sessions will meet virtually during the school year and several face-to-face sessions will be scheduled.
“We are hopeful that the participants will have the opportunity to meet and work together in person,” she said.
As in previous years, the program is supported by a $25,000 grant from the Phil Hardin Foundation. This year, an additional grant from the CEEDAR Center at the University of Florida will be used to reduce tuition from $1,700 to $250. CEO Leadership Academy graduates will receive OSL, SEMI or six hours of graduate credit from William Carey University.
Candidates are encouraged to apply online by July 30. Visit www.mspreps.org for the application link.
For more information, call 601-318-6229 or email admin@mspreps.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.