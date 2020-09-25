The Laurel Housing Authority is reaching out in the community and is providing learning aids to young children.
The housing authority recently donated 100 backpacks to Oak Park Elementary School.
Laurel Housing Authority Assistant Executive Director Felicia Jackson said through a partnership of both agencies, the authority donated backpacks filled with hand sanitizer, masks and essential educational items, which will be distributed to HA residents who are enrolled at Oak Park Elementary School.
“As COVID-19 has affected the daily lives of Americans and as school districts strive to meet the needs of students, there is no better way to assist as the housing authority strives to provide resourceful items and impact the lives of the residents,” Jackson said.
Oak Park Principal Tristal Watson said the Housing Authority’s donation means a lot to the school and its students.
“We are appreciative of the donation,” Watson said. “Our students will greatly benefit from the supplies and backpacks donated.”
Jackson said the housing authority’s goals are housing families, growing communities and establishing civic engagement – “it’s our housing pleasure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.