Laurel High student Micah Hill is one of 10 students selected statewide as semifinalists for the Mississippi State Board of Education Student Representative Program. Hill will participate in an interview this summer, where the State Board of Education will select up to four finalists, and one rising junior who will serve as a student rep to the State Board of Education.
