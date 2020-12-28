For his outstanding leadership and dedicated service, Laurel High School Principal Dr. Michael Eubanks was selected as the 2020 Laurel School District Administrator of the Year.
Eubanks, along with the work of dedicated teachers and staff, increased the school’s graduation rate to 90 percent, increased the number of dual-credit courses offered and the number of students enrolled in those courses, increased Algebra I proficiency by 30 percent and implemented a schoolwide vocabulary program to improve student vocabulary development.
Prior to the pandemic and the cancellation of state assessments, Laurel High School was well on its way to becoming a B-rated school, according to projected accountability data.
Eubanks is leading the charge of applying for Laurel High to be a School of Innovation through the Middle College program to allow students access to an Associate of Arts Degree prior to leaving high school.
“I’m honored to receive this recognition,” Eubanks said. “My teachers, faculty and staff deserve to share this honor with me. They have been fighting with me in the trenches to do whatever it takes to provide a quality education to our students. Even in the midst of the pandemic, they have exhibited a great deal of grit and tenacity.”
Eubanks began his career in education as a high school biology teacher. Prior to joining the Laurel School District in August 2018, he served as a teacher and assistant principal. Eubanks has 12 years of experience in education.
“Dr. Eubanks has an uncanny ability to lead,” said Superintendent Dr. Toy Watts. “He is one-of-a-kind. He pays attention to detail and is a hard worker. As a young leader, he has made the gains of a seasoned leader.”
Eubanks received a Bachelor of Science in biology and minor in chemistry from Delta State University and a Ph.D. in education administration from William Carey University.
With his selection as the Laurel School District’s Administrator of the Year, Eubanks’ nomination will be forwarded to the Mississippi Department of Education Administrator of the Year Program for consideration on the state level.
— By PIO Lacey Walters Slay/
Laurel School District
