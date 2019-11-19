Laurel High School students, from left, Wade Parker, Destiny Lewis and Jaymar Jackson II were selected to serve on the Mississippi Department of Education State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council alongside other students from across Mississippi. On Friday, the students attended their first meeting in Jackson, where they were able to share their opinions and offer advice about educational opportunities and policy for the state. (Photo submitted)
