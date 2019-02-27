Laurel Middle School art students recently submitted several works of art to the Scholastic Art Awards hosted by the Mississippi Museum of Art. From the art submitted from across the state, Laurel Middle School student Amiah White, right, received a Gold Key for her painting titled “Self-Love,” Sabrina Huffman, middle, received a Silver Key for her painting titled “Thinking” and Alayna Smith, left, received an honorable mention for her sculpture titled “Love Starts Here.” The Gold Key and Silver Key works of art will be on display at the Mississippi Museum of Art through March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.