Students from local and area towns and communities earned academic honors at The University of Southern Miss, making the President’s and Dean’s lists for the Spring 2022 Semester.
The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point average (all A’s), and Dean’s List scholars had a 3.5 GPA, but less than a 4.0.
Bay Springs
President’s List: Shelby Rhiann Doolittle, Allison Renea Rowell, Jordan SinClair Scott, Audrey Jane Wohlscheid
Dean’s List: Mittie Makeda King, Bobby James Pugh
Beaumont
President’s List: Jordan Mackenzie Pittman
Dean’s List: Zachary Chase Ahmad, Jillian Michelle Pittman
Buckatunna
Dean’s List: Abby Elizabeth Dailey
Ellisville
President’s List: Haley Beasley, Jared Allen Bush, Jordan Nicole Butler, Caroline Paige Cameron, Abby Lynn Chittenden, Ashton Cade Culpepper, Tristan Jesse Gerlach, Karlie Hall, Destini Neykole Hill, Macayla Danielle Johnson, Brittany Lee, Jordan Mackenzie Leggett, Marley Katherine Mixon, Mark Jackson Parish, Emma Marie Powell, Victoria Lauren Roney, Laura Ann Toche, Amanda R Yingling
Dean’s List: Jacob Miguel Aguirre, Karime Ambrocio, Penny Cash, Emily C. Coffin, Ty Stone Coleman, Darby Katelynn Cooley, Brianna Riley Couch, Antonio Hales, Allie Taylor James, Hannah Grace Ladner, Skyla Jordan Langley, Chad Mackness, Savannah Elizabeth Murray, Jacob Bradley Roney, Joseph Bryson Sumrall, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Wilson
Heidelberg
President’s List: Christian Daniel Schubert
Dean’s List: Tiaziauna Buxton, Cliff Austin Lewis, Keyasha Ajoi McDonald
Laurel
President’s List: Kaitlan Brady, Annabelle Grace Bryant, Darby Ryan Byrd, Joshua Colt Cooper, Christopher Todd Dagen, Chelsey Rose Dry, Alyssa Claire Ezell, Kaitlyn Alyse Hearn, Riley Makae Holifield, Rivers Elizabeth Johnson, Courtney Jones, Kristen Sanaa Jordan, Aelis Wadley Kee, Brock David Martin, Mackenzie Ireland Masters, Jordan Kade Matthews, Skylar Tyshae Asienique McCann, Macey Alayna Scitzs, Khloe S. Shafer, Anna Katherine Sharpe, Daniel Frazier Shelton, Sierra Katelyn Soto, Hailey B. Spurlin, Reagan Hope Todd, Brittni E. Walters, Tessa Elizabeth Ward, William Bayne White, Olivia Grace Williams, Joanna Lee Williamson, Jena Nichole Yeager
Dean’s List: Wesley Augusta Austin, Anna Jewel Bookout, Joshua Paul Bookout, Haden Marcus Boyd, Darren Leroy Jefferson Brewer, Hannah Byrd, Kassidy Ann Chandler, Samuel Brock Culpepper, Danielle Gabrielle Daye, Julia Cherish Dickerson, Cameron Evans, Brennen Clark Green, Sarah Lauren Hancock, Matthew Woods Harrison, Allison Isabel Herrera-Lopez, Bryson Hodge, Dixie Lei Hodges, Kaleigh Layne Hodges, Marley K. Hoover, Bryan Andrew Hutchinson, Kenessra Jones, Hunter Eugene Mason, Aaliyah Antoinette McClendon, Roxanne T. McDonald, Cameron Timothy Melendez, Victoria Mitchell, Kerri Lauren Page, Jonathan Keith Perkins, Lauren Grace Peterson, Daniela None Pimentel, Cody Jasper Pitts, Raveon D. Pruitt, Jada A. Sanson, Joshua Dylan Stockstill, Jenna Kate Sumrall, Michael J. Waite
Louin
Dean’s List: Daniel Steven Davis
Mize
Dean’s List: Desirae Michelle Blackwell, Ashlyn Bynum, Samantha Grace Hammons, Hayley Leann Nowlin
Moselle
President’s List: Danielle Elizabeth Holliday, Kragen Bailey Lewis, Brooke Leanne Parker, Conner Mackenzie Shattles, Julia Marie Sumrall, Cristina Diane Wertz
Dean’s List: Nathaniel Allen Hatton, Sarah Ann Richey, Lindsay Grace Stringer
Mount Olive
President’s List: Princess Laurione Renae Brashears, Koyasha Bridges, Laylia Dalvinia Bridges, Mallory Lynd Cockrell, Allie Nicole Eubanks, Elizabeth Gwen Gutierrez
Dean’s List: William Hayden Douglas, Dayra Floridalma Gutierrez, Loren Colleen Jones, Josie Faith Russell
Ovett
President’s List: Laiken Danielle Burroughs
Dean’s List: Madison Nicole Bounds, Carley Breann Dear, Blake Gipson McKay, Nicholas S. Russell, Kaitlyn Victoria Warden
Raleigh
President’s List: Courtney Lashea Phillips
Dean’s List: Carolyn Elise Robertson
Richton
President’s List: Caylen McKenzie Burge, Zoe Noel Clark, Jennifer A. Fulmer, Hannah Faith Prentiss, Kristen Michelle Wilson
Dean’s List: Kionna Jamia Boose, Alyssa Eubanks, Madison Faith Henderson, Shelby McCardle, Taylea Cline Walley
Rose Hill
Dean’s List: Avery Kevaughna Croft
Sandersville
President’s List: Jaylen Rae Padgett
Dean’s List: Barbara Alyson Elkins
Seminary
President’s List: Emma Grace Atwood, Lauren Ashlyn Bullock, Alexandria McCall Coulter, Katherine H. Davis, Tommi L Gilmore, Fisher Cade Norris
Dean’s List: Ambir Rose Amacker, Nicole Denise Blue, Chelsey Marie Craft, Shayne Ellis Knight, Caleb Mackie Mayfield, Carly Rae Rosser, Taylor Alexander Tamberg
Soso
President’s List: Sara Ashlee Graves, River Cade Howell, Chelsea Laurel Musgrove
State Line
President’s List: Reagan Alexandria Prentiss, Shakera Shardae Warren
Dean’s List: Casey Marie Little, Danyell Lockhart, Darrion Miller
Stringer
President’s List: Benjamin Wayne King, Austin Glenn Rayner, Lily Layne Ready
Dean’s List: Reagan Teri Buckley, Reagan Holifield, Brittany L. McCuistion
Taylorsville
President’s List: Victoria Leigh Blackwell, Collin Lee Nelson
Dean’s List: Cody Alan Doll, Brandon Reid Henderson, Hannah Katherine Jacono
Vossburg
Dean’s List: Brianna Nicole Ross
Waynesboro
President’s List: Rebekah Hope Clark, Shania Breanna Hundley, Kami Sierra Kirkendall, Maggie McCayla Pitts, Brandon Skipper
Dean’s List: Jacob Mark Allen, Quentin Bivens, Erin Paige Busby, Kaylashia Ayanna Davis, Bethany Laykin Jenkins, Reagan Paige Skinner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.