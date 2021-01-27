Local students at Mississippi College earned academic honors in the fall semester. The following made the President’s List for maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average:
• Mary Bates of Soso
• Anna Evans of Ellisville
• Matthew Hendry of Soso
• Joel Marcellino of Laurel
• Timothy Martin of Laurel
• Bryan Matthews of Ellisville
• Amanda Welch of Laurel
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
The following local Mississippi College students made the Dean’s List (3.5-4.0 GPA):
• Jesse Barber of Ellisville
• Allison Byrd of Laurel
• Meredith Follis of Laurel
• Maxwell Pappas of Laurel
Founded in 1826, Mississippi College is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi, the largest private university in the state and America’s second-oldest Baptist college.
