A Jones County native has been selected Principal of the Year at a school in South Korea.
Tiffiney Staples Weddle was in the top five nominees for Principal of the Year for the U.S. Military worldwide. She is principal at Humphreys Middle School in South Korea, where her family resides as she works in the Pacific West District of the Department of Defense Education.
Weddle earned her bachelor’s degree from Millsaps and began her career in education in 1996 at a rural school in Central Mississippi and applied to the Department of Defense Dependent Schools in June 1999, was accepted, and began her first assignment in Okinawa that fall.
She earned her master’s in gifted education from William Carey in 2003 and began work on her PhD at the University of Southern Mississippi in 2010.
She has taught all grades, K-8, and has served as a gifted education teacher and educational technologist. She was at the Okinawa District ISS for two years and served 13 schools in Okinawa. In 2010, she began working in administration as assistant principal at Naples Elementary in Italy and in 2013 became principal at Sembach Elementary in Germany and served there for four years. Her most recent assignment was as principal of Seoul American Elementary until the school closed this year.
Weddle’s interests in education focus on differentiated instruction, technology, brain and learning, and school culture and climate.
She is enthusiastic about helping military-connected students with their educational journey to “ensure they leave with the skills necessary to succeed in high school as well as the curiosity, kindness, creativity and growth mindset for success in our global community.”
Weddle is the daughter of Danny and Barbara Staples of Jones County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.