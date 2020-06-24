Samuel Goodwin of Laurel was a President’s Scholar for the Spring 202o semester at Hinds Community College. President’s Scholars have earned a cumulative 4.0 grade-point average.
Dean’s Scholars for the Spring 2020 semester have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 to 3.9. Local students who made the list include Patrick Little, Alaina Rowzee and Brittany Walters, all of Laurel, and Kristen Martin of Ellisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.