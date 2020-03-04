The following local students from The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above:
• Mary A. Woodyard of Ellisville
• Anna R. Bell of Laurel
• Sophie R. Biglane of Laurel
• Haven M. Howell of Laurel
• Madison Claire Williams of Laurel
Grantham receives
SUNY scholarship
Sarah Grantham of Laurel has been selected to receive the Louis C. Jones Fellowship at The State University of New York. Grantham is pursuing a Master of Arts in museum studies-history at SUNY Oneonta. More than 700 students have been awarded scholarships by SUNY Oneonta. The college's scholarship funds total over $60 million from contributions made by donors, corporations and foundations. It is the largest endowment among SUNY colleges.
Cooley graduates from
College of St. Scholastica
Joseph Cooley Jr. of Laurel graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn. It has been selected a top Minnesota college for economic mobility and U.S. News & World Report includes it on its Best National Universities and Top Performers on Social Mobility lists.
Pitts earns degree
from Georgia Tech
Norman Pitts of Ellisville has earned a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Pitts was among approximately 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees during Georgia Tech's 258th commencement exercises in December. Georgia Tech is ranked No. 5 among the nation's public universities by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit www.gatech.edu.
President's Scholars
at Hinds CC
Latanica Davis of Ellisville and Alaina Rowzee of Laurel are local Hinds Community College students who were President's Scholars with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average and Kristen Martin of Ellisville was a Deans' Scholar (3.5-3.9 GPA) for the Fall 2019 semester. Kimberly Vaughn of Laurel. graduated from Hinds CC in the fall. For more information, visit www.hindscc.edu.
Northwest CC
Vice President's List
Levi Walker of Laurel made the Vice President's List for the Fall 2019 semester at Northwest Community College. The Vice President's List includes students completing 12 or more semester hours with a 3.50 to 3.74 grade point average. For more information, visit northwestms.edu.
McLaurin makes
JSU President's List
DChe McLaurin of Laurel made the President's List at Jacksonville (Ala.) State University for outstanding academic performance over the Fall 2019 semester. President's List students must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu.
Ellisville’s Moran
graduates cum laude
Max Alexander Moran of Ellisville graduated cum laude with a Juris Doctor from Baylor University in Waco, Texas. He was one of 45 students to earn doctorate degrees in a Feb. 8 ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.