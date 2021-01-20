The University of Mississippi announced students made the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.75-4.00.
The following students from the Leader-Call readership area made the list:
• From Laurel: Emma Grace Brownlee, Alex Michele Carpenter, Jess Elisha Cooley, Jacob William Holifield, Kiser Graham Horne, Kasia Dione Hosey, Mackenzie Leigh Jordan, Eva Kiparizoska, Axel Soto Lopez, Grace Olivia Mauldin, Logan Scott Parker, Dev Jayeshkumar Patel, Frederick Harrison Pickering, Brianna Noelle Read, Scarlett Victoria Sandifer, Alexandria V. Stoll, James Nicholas Sumrall and Taylor Paige Thompson;
• Katie Brooke Adams of Ovett;
• Aerial Mona’ Millsap of Ellisville.
