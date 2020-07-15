The following local students at the University of Alabama earned academic honors in the 2020 spring semester. Those on the President’s List had an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s) and those on the Dean’s List had a GPA of 3.5 or above. Only full-time undergraduate students who take a full course load are recognized.
President’s List:
• Mary Woodyard of Ellisville
• Madison Fries of Laurel
Dean’s List:
• Brandon Cox of Ellisville
• Anna Bell of Laurel
• Sophie Biglane of Laurel
• Emma Desantis of Laurel
• Haven Howell of Laurel
• Madison Williams of Ovett
