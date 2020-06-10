William Carey University undergraduate President’s List and Dean’s List Scholars for the Spring 2020 Trimester were released. President’s List Scholars have a perfect 4.0 grade-point average and Dean’s List Scholars must have at least a 3.5 GPA, with no failing grade in any class.Students earning these recognitions are listed by home town.
• Laurel — President's List: Cynthia Khadra Alkhatib, Chelsa Autumn Anderson, Anthony Phillip Barnes, Nancy Rachell Brashier, Leander Bridges, Justin Hunter Dyess, Lori Brooke Fowler, Whitney La'Cole Fowler, Carrie LaSha Ham, Hannah Noelle Harrison, Karlee Nikole Hill, Hanna Grace Mathis Hood, Zaria Antoinette Husband, Catherine Grace Jackson, Elizabeth Brooke McDonald, Destinee My-Lan Nguyen, Arin Mackenzie Pollet, Bailey Alissa Smith, Savannah Brooke Smith, Kiersten Anglene Hickey Sullivan, Candace Tiffany Taylor, Savannah Grace Walters, Hannah Brooke Beech Wright. Dean's List: Alexis Brianna Stroud Barnes, Megan Kasi Brewer Beck, Seth Brian Dawson, Vincent S. Hutton, Nevagant Mali Jones, Jacob Aaron May, Wesley McCurdy, Kahdejah Nyshanna Kamyia Moody, Mykia Sade Williams
• Ellisville — President's List: Ashton Haleigh Dodd, Kristin Briana Fennell, Molly Jane Holifield, Sean Anthony Peoples, Mary Heather Pilcher, Carissa Morgan Rainey, Sarah Grace Robertson, Trinity Leann Stewart, Landon Robert Thompson, James Aaron Waite. Dean's List: Grace Irene Livingston, Miguel Angel Ordonez-Bonilla, James Brandt Simpson, Glenn William Waters
• Moselle — Dean's List: Robert Dwayne Webb
• Ovett — President's List: Lauren Ashley Jones, John Thomas Wright
• Sandersville — President's List: Gavin E. Goldman
• Soso — President's List: Amanda Carol Nance. Dean's List: Faith Nicole Gavin, Caleb Gerald Walters
• Bay Springs — President's List: Abigail Rose Odom
• Buckatunna — President's List: Kassidy Leigh Anderson
• Collins — President's List: Megan Nichole Herrin, Rachael Victoria Pitts, Kaylee Elizabeth Rials, Madison Paige Seger, Ashley Jo Smith. Dean's List: Mitchell Sims Cook, Dextrianna Dexzavia Magee
• Heidelberg — President's List: Aundrea Sheree Hales. Dean's List: Kimberley Guined, Latoya McGill, Shakeria Trachea Whigham
• Louin — Dean's List: Alexis Olevia Sanderson
• Richton — President's List: Carrie Denise Beech, MacKenzie Loriane Clark, Haley Scarlet Hinton, Alexandria Danielle Nowell, Sarah Magdelyn Kate Pearce, Ashley Nicole Walley
• Seminary — President's List: Jessica M Butler, Clayton Neil Graves, John Mark Humphrey, Cory Ethan Williamson. Dean's List: Sydney Lauren Brown, Kenyunia Mornea Cooley, Erin Nicole Ballew Hodge
• Stringer — President's List: Caitlyn Nicole Rayner
• Taylorsville — President's List: T'mara Hall
• Waynesboro — President's List: Tylee Anna Britton, Mia Danielle McFadden, Amanda Beth Mowinski, Shaquitta Nicole Williams. Dean's List: Makayla Noelle Brady, Jillian Brooke Cran, Jordan Ambrosia Mills
