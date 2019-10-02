The Mississippi Nurses Foundation awarded a $5,000 Car Tag stipend to Amy Myers of Ovett. Myers, a part-time nursing student at William Carey University, will receive a check monthly to support her nursing education. Myers, right, is pictured with Rosalyn Howard, executive director of MNF. To learn more about the Mississippi Nurses Foundation car tag program or how to purchase a nursing car tag, call 601-898-0850 or visit
